New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $8.32 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $444.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a PE ratio of 80.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $447.11.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

