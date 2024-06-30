New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 478,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE NEE traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.81. 23,935,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,340,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $145.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.