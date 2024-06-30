New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 11,500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,590 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $5,218,011.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,246,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,246,045.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.20. 25,814,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,264,646. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.24 and its 200 day moving average is $118.08. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

