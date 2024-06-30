New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.4% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Walt Disney by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 29,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.29. The stock had a trading volume of 21,439,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,740,152. The company has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a PE ratio of 107.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

