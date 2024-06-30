New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 366.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $221,817,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 165.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,447,000 after buying an additional 1,255,751 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,644,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,762,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 743,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 98,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.63.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD stock traded up $4.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.50. 2,428,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.73. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $151.34. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

