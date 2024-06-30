New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in KLA by 7.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 97,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 888.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.40.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,861 shares of company stock worth $16,795,913. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $9.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $824.51. 849,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,531. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $759.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $876.55.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

