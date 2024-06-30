Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Decreased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 1.4 %

NFLX stock traded down $9.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $674.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,412,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,538. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $628.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $584.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $689.88. The company has a market capitalization of $290.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

