NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NTES. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC lowered their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.00.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $95.58 on Thursday. NetEase has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $118.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.40. The stock has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in NetEase by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 24,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in NetEase by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 181,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in NetEase by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,795,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

