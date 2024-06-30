Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Tops $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $26,186.30 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00079861 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00024246 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010773 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 84% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

