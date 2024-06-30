NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) Short Interest Down 54.1% in June

NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NagaCorp Stock Performance

NGCRF stock traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.45. NagaCorp has a 1 year low of 0.32 and a 1 year high of 0.62.

NagaCorp Company Profile

Recommended Stories

NagaCorp Ltd., an investment holding company, manages and operates a hotel and casino complex in the Kingdom of Cambodia. The company operates in two segments, Casino Operations, and Hotel and Entertainment Operations. It owns, manages, and operates NagaWorld, an integrated hotel and entertainment complex that consists of hotel rooms, gaming tables, and electronic gaming machines, as well as public and premium gaming halls, an all-suite luxury spa, shopping gallery, food and beverage outlets, entertainment services, and meeting spaces, as well as hotel convention spaces for accommodation of approximately 1,000 delegates.

