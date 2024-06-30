NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) Short Interest Down 54.1% in June

NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NagaCorp Stock Performance
NGCRF stock traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.45. NagaCorp has a 1 year low of 0.32 and a 1 year high of 0.62.
NagaCorp Company Profile
