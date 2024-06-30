Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 60,598 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,623,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,598 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF worth $109,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 121,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance

BATS PICK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 161,754 shares. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.