Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 2,508 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 0.6% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.40% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $48,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGLT traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.68. 2,546,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,365. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.52.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.