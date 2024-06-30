MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.
MultiPlan Stock Performance
MPLN opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $250.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.61. MultiPlan has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 65.83%. Equities analysts forecast that MultiPlan will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 19.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 407,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 66,172 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 68.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 45,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 98.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,550,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 770,826 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP raised its stake in MultiPlan by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
MultiPlan Company Profile
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
