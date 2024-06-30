MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

MPLN opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $250.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.61. MultiPlan has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 65.83%. Equities analysts forecast that MultiPlan will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan

In related news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. bought 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 19.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 407,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 66,172 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 68.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 45,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 98.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,550,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 770,826 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP raised its stake in MultiPlan by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

