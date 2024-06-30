MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 30.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 1.7 %

MSM traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $79.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,496. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.89. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 59.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

