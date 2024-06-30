MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Trims Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total value of $3,585,476.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,909.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,268. The firm has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $210.65 and a twelve month high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.24.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

