MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Sells 206 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.3% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HD traded up $2.75 on Friday, hitting $344.24. 6,344,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

