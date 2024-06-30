MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.13. The stock had a trading volume of 311,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,797. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

