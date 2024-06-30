MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Has $31.83 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 10.7% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $547,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.66. 4,403,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,406. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.