MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 950 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Netflix by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $9.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $674.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,412,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,538. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $689.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.53.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,756,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

