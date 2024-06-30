MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) versus NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Head-To-Head Contrast

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) and MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MorphoSys has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and MorphoSys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A MorphoSys 0 5 2 0 2.29

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MorphoSys has a consensus target price of $11.78, indicating a potential downside of 35.27%. Given MorphoSys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MorphoSys is more favorable than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals.

23.3% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of MorphoSys shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of MorphoSys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and MorphoSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals -80.76% -304.39% -81.20% MorphoSys -226.79% -694.31% -22.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and MorphoSys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals $15.02 million 0.16 -$9.64 million ($109.09) -0.02 MorphoSys $257.89 million 10.63 -$205.35 million ($3.48) -5.23

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MorphoSys. MorphoSys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals beats MorphoSys on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands. The company also provides dermatological solutions to address skincare concerns comprising keratosis pilaris, rosacea and eczema, anti-aging, hyperhidrosis, excessive hair, and acne under the DERMAdoctor brand. It sells its products through traditional and digital beauty retailers and distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity. It also develops MOR210/TJ210/HIB210 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for relapsed or refractory advanced solid tumors; and NOV-8, a candidate in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of pulmonary sarcoidosis and dermatitis. The company has collaboration and licensing agreements with I-Mab Biopharma, Novartis, Anthos Therapeutics, Ultragenyx, Mereo BioPharma, Lilly, Human Immunology Biosciences, Inc. Incyte Corporation, and Xencor, Inc. MorphoSys AG was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.

