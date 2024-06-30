Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 265 to GBX 280. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Moonpig Group traded as high as GBX 192.20 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 189 ($2.40), with a volume of 1753268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183 ($2.32).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £654.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1,906.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

