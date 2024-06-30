Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Cap Hits $194.86 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $194.86 million and $5.90 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00045694 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012966 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,125,449,550 coins and its circulating supply is 882,786,530 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

