Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Moody’s by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Moody’s by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $420.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,526. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $298.86 and a 1-year high of $428.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $402.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

