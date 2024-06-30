Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.44. 10,899,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,805,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.80. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

