Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 908,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 713,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 908.4 days.

Moncler Price Performance

MONRF stock remained flat at $62.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. Moncler has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $75.71.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

