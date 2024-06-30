Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.19

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and traded as low as $21.63. Middlefield Banc shares last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 58,739 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MBCN. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Middlefield Banc from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Middlefield Banc Stock Up 9.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $194.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Middlefield Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Featured Articles

