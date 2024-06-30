Michael Iddon Sells 56,281 Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Stock

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Iddon sold 56,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.93), for a total transaction of £174,471.10 ($221,325.76).

Michael Iddon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Michael Iddon sold 17,832 shares of Pets at Home Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.67), for a total value of £51,534.48 ($65,374.20).

Pets at Home Group Stock Down 1.3 %

PETS stock opened at GBX 295.40 ($3.75) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,846.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. Pets at Home Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 251 ($3.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 400.20 ($5.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 295.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 290.02.

Pets at Home Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,125.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.39) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 390 ($4.95) to GBX 330 ($4.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

