Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $53.60

Shares of Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.60 and traded as high as $55.90. Metro shares last traded at $55.90, with a volume of 608 shares trading hands.

Metro Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

