Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Short Interest Down 45.5% in June

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Mersen Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CBLNF remained flat at C$37.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mersen has a 1 year low of C$37.15 and a 1 year high of C$40.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.63.
About Mersen
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mersen
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Mersen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.