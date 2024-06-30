Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Acquires 40 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $9.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $674.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,412,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,538. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $689.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $628.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $584.34. The stock has a market cap of $290.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

