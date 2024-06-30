Meritas Wealth Management LLC Has $10.62 Million Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. SentinelOne makes up approximately 7.4% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SentinelOne worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueMark Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 13.5% in the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 56,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 157,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 5.2% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on S. Scotiabank decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.48.

NYSE:S traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,794,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,495. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $30.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $197,874.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $55,935.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 507,065 shares of company stock worth $10,055,772. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

