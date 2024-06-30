Meritas Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.88. 95,438,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,945,696. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $631.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.