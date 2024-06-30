Meridian Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,560 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.6% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 38,288,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,560,456. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

