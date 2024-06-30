Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) General Counsel Sells $52,405.38 in Stock

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Charles Sermon sold 14,202 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $52,405.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 216,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,158.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Up 3.4 %
MREO opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.50.
Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Mereo BioPharma Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MREO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mereo BioPharma Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mereo BioPharma Group
About Mereo BioPharma Group
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mereo BioPharma Group
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.