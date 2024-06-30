Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) General Counsel Sells $52,405.38 in Stock

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Charles Sermon sold 14,202 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $52,405.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 216,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,158.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Up 3.4 %

MREO opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mereo BioPharma Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MREO. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MREO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mereo BioPharma Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

