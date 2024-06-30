Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.41.

MAXN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Northland Securities lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $0.50 in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Down 23.8 %

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.36. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.20 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 390.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.