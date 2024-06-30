Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Director Sells $220,118.27 in Stock

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $220,118.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marqeta stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.78.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MQ. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 17,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 7,852.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

