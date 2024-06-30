MANEKI One Day Volume Hits $20.62 Million (MANEKI)

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One MANEKI token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MANEKI has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. MANEKI has a total market cap of $73.84 million and approximately $20.62 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MANEKI Profile

MANEKI’s genesis date was April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens. MANEKI’s official website is manekineko.world. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz.

MANEKI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00898064 USD and is down -11.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $22,916,999.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

