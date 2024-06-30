Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MDGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $280.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $299.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.42 and its 200 day moving average is $236.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of -0.41.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 27,506 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $6,693,860.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 458,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,701,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,921 shares of company stock worth $37,491,547. 23.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 260.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 51,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

