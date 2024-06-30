MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $12.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut MacroGenics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

MGNX opened at $4.25 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 98.01% and a negative net margin of 53.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 51,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $799,192.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,528,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MacroGenics by 8,361.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,438,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,237 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,887,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,401,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after purchasing an additional 598,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

