Macquarie Begins Coverage on Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Investment analysts at Macquarie started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.66 million. Surgery Partners had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,145.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,179,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 306,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 127,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 167,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 80,338 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

