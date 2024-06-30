Locus Chain Price Tops $0.0477 on Top Exchanges (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $99.35 million and $4.37 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded up 99.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

