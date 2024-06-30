Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,162 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,816,000 after purchasing an additional 121,358 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after buying an additional 1,349,409 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,536,000 after buying an additional 27,349 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $467.10. 3,472,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,980. The company has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $464.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

