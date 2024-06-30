Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Given “Sell” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 600 ($7.61) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LIO. Barclays downgraded Liontrust Asset Management to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.64) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.51) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

LIO opened at GBX 685 ($8.69) on Thursday. Liontrust Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 519 ($6.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 865 ($10.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £436.96 million, a PE ratio of 2,537.04, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 745.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 670.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a GBX 50 ($0.63) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.66%. This is an increase from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26,666.67%.

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Miriam Greenwood bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.20) per share, for a total transaction of £19,937.50 ($25,291.77). In related news, insider John Stephen Ions purchased 777 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 694 ($8.80) per share, for a total transaction of £5,392.38 ($6,840.52). Also, insider Miriam Greenwood acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.20) per share, for a total transaction of £19,937.50 ($25,291.77). Insiders own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

