Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ LIN traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $438.81. 2,470,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,077. The company has a 50 day moving average of $435.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The firm has a market cap of $210.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC decreased their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

