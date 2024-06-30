Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 205,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Lexaria Bioscience from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEXX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. 101,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,467. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.06. Lexaria Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lexaria Bioscience will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $889,000. 13.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

