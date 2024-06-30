Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TBBK. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Bancorp by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $362,218.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,131.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $362,218.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,131.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hersh Kozlov bought 1,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,417.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,706 shares of company stock valued at $54,962 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of TBBK stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.76. The company had a trading volume of 951,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,321. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

