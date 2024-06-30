Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial makes up approximately 0.7% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRBG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRBG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.12. 5,623,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,712,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRBG

About Corebridge Financial

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.