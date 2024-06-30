Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.14. 2,259,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,268. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.90. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $210.65 and a twelve month high of $302.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.24.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

