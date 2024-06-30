Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.17.

CompoSecure stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. CompoSecure has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $30,888,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $30,888,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $19,292,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 169.0% in the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 276,890 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,768,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 728,424 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CompoSecure by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 355,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 83,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

