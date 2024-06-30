Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.62

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.62 and traded as low as C$29.05. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$29.10, with a volume of 1,202,036 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.62.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 96.37%. The company had revenue of C$56.66 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.375 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.12%. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets; iron ore concentrate; and seaborne iron ore pellets.

